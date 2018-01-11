TRADE SHOWS New Functional-Fabric Fair Being Launched This Summer

Reed Exhibitions has announced it is organizing a new functional-fabric fair this summer in New York to be held during New York market week. Called the Functional Fabric Fair by Performance Days, it is being organized in partnership with Design & Development GmbH Textile Consult, which organizes a twice-a-year functional-fabric fair in Munich called Performance Days. “This is the first of its kind [of fair] during New York’s market week to provide an opportune sourcing platform for performance materials and technical textiles in fashion, sportswear and athleisure collections,” said Marco Weichert, general manager of Design & Development GmbH Textile Consult. The July 23–24 fair at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center will showcase the latest trends in fabric development for the functional textile industry and provide an opportune marketplace in the United States for sourcing high-performance functional fabrics and accessories.

There will be exhibits, workshops, industry presentations plus professional networking and matchmaking programs.

“Following the successful launch of a performance and sports-textile sourcing program within the PGA Merchandise Show and through considerable industry research, a need for a U.S.-based functional-fabric fair has become apparent,” said Steve McCullough of Reed Exhibitions.