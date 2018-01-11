TEXTILE TRENDS

Textile Trends

Thursday, January 11, 2018

Fabulously Floral

Just as spring brings new life and joy, floral fabrics bring expressions of nature’s wonder. Once thought as showing the feminine side of nature and a symbol of European status, fashion designers now use florals for men and women.

Bandanna

Designers are taking a fresh look at bandanna patterns, that classic blend of Americana and traditional paisley patterns. Look for new colors and new fabrications as well as traditional versions on woven cotton and chambray.

Animal Magnetism

In classic colorways or rainbow shades, animal prints are a perennial favorite for novelty knits, wovens and velvets.

Indigo Blues

Textile designers have the blues, coloring novelty knits, crochet laces—and, of course, denim—in deep indigo and navy shades.

Goldenrod

Saturated, sunny yellow shades turn up in exuberant novelty prints, sophisticated knits and ultra-soft solids.

Neo Geo

Abstract geometrics take on the look of modern art with updated colors and oversize scale.

Embroidery

Embroidery turns up on everything from lace and novelty knits to wovens and printed chambray patterns.

Shred It

Shredded, destroyed, burnout—and patterns that mimic the look—give textiles an organic, textured quality.

Confetti

Rainbow slubs, multi-colored beading and novelty prints add a dash of color to lace, chambray and knits.

Lace It Up

Detailed floral patterns and lofty brushed styles give lace fabrics added dimension and depth.

TEXTILE TRENDS DIRECTORY

A Plus Fabrics Inc., (213) 746-1100, www.aplusfabricsusa.com

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Cinergy Textiles Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

D&A Textiles Inc., (310) 503-6927, michael@dntextiles.com

DNA Textile Group, (706) 569-0404, www.dnatextilegroup.com

Eclat Textile Co. Ltd., (213) 624-2633, www.eclatusa.com

Eusebio SpA, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

Kalimo Textil, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

Lyma International s.r.l, (+39) 031-632401, www.lymainternational.com

Malhia Kent, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

Mectex, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.com

NK Textile/Nipkow & Kobelt Inc., (949) 680-4743, www.nipkowkobelt.com

Pine Crest Fabrics, (800) 877-6487, www.pinecrestfabrics.com

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Silver Vision Textiles, (310) 327-7747, info@svtextiles.net

Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com

Solstiss, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Sprintex, DC Studio, (213) 488-3365, www.dcstudio.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

TLD Textiles de la Dunière, +33 (0)4 71 05 88 50, www.textilesdeladuniere.com

Tricots Liesse Inc., (212) 279-6868, www.tricots-liesse.com

Vaaritex, (213) 891-0772, www.vaaritex.com

Varun Textiles Inc., (213) 891-0772, www.varuntextiles.com

