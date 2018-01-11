TEXTILE TRENDS
Fabulously Floral
Just as spring brings new life and joy, floral fabrics bring expressions of nature’s wonder. Once thought as showing the feminine side of nature and a symbol of European status, fashion designers now use florals for men and women.
Bandanna
Designers are taking a fresh look at bandanna patterns, that classic blend of Americana and traditional paisley patterns. Look for new colors and new fabrications as well as traditional versions on woven cotton and chambray.
Animal Magnetism
In classic colorways or rainbow shades, animal prints are a perennial favorite for novelty knits, wovens and velvets.
Indigo Blues
Textile designers have the blues, coloring novelty knits, crochet laces—and, of course, denim—in deep indigo and navy shades.
Goldenrod
Saturated, sunny yellow shades turn up in exuberant novelty prints, sophisticated knits and ultra-soft solids.
Neo Geo
Abstract geometrics take on the look of modern art with updated colors and oversize scale.
Embroidery
Embroidery turns up on everything from lace and novelty knits to wovens and printed chambray patterns.
Shred It
Shredded, destroyed, burnout—and patterns that mimic the look—give textiles an organic, textured quality.
Confetti
Rainbow slubs, multi-colored beading and novelty prints add a dash of color to lace, chambray and knits.
Lace It Up
Detailed floral patterns and lofty brushed styles give lace fabrics added dimension and depth.
