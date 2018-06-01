Evan Ross models the Moss Zip Evan Ross Sweatshirt while Ashlee Ross wears the Base Brut Evan Ross Jacket.

Evan Ross models the Moss Zip Evan Ross Sweatshirt while Ashlee Ross wears the Base Brut Evan Ross Jacket.

Evan and Ashlee Ross Collaborate with Zadig & Voltaire

By Dorothy Crouch | Friday, June 1, 2018

Evan and Ashlee Ross

With a new album release and E! network docu-drama series, both set to debut July 29, it would seem Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross would have a full schedule. Adding a fashion capsule collaboration with high-end Paris-based Zadig & Voltaire to their list, the couple made the line a family affair by naming it after daughter, Jagger Snow.

A full launch is planned for June 1 on the Zadig & Voltaire website and in stores. The Fall/Winter 2018/19 collection features 10 pieces, which include T-shirts, a blazer, hoodies, sweatshirts, jeans and a denim jacket that are designed for men and women.

Featuring lyrics from their co-produced album, the clothing was designed to include messages such as "Tangled in these sheets watching you watching me," "Like a bird you set me free" "I want to be a part of you" and "We don't need permission to love." Through this street-wear collection, the Rosses want to promote a message of equality, independence and freedom from boundaries. Retail price points for the line range from a $108 Tibo Print Evan Ross T-shirt to the $628 Vegas Evan Ross Blazer.

