ART HEARTS FASHION AT NYFW Los Angeles Designers Show at Art Hearts Fashion During New York Fashion Week

A handful of Los Angeles designers stepped onto the runway during Art Hearts Fashion’s five days of runway shows held at the Angel Orensanz Foundation building, originally built in 1849 as a neo-Gothic Jewish synagogue on the Lower East Side.

The shows—featuring nearly 100 designers and held Sept. 6–10—coincided with the bevy of fashion shows held during New York Fashion Week.

The second day of Art Hearts Fashion, organized by Erik Rosete, expanded to the Pier59 Studios, where Madeline Stuart showcased her 21 Reasons Why collection to a standing-ovation crowd.

Art Hearts Fashion will be front and center during Los Angeles Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer season with shows Oct. 11–14 at the Majestic Downtown, a former bank building constructed in 1924 in downtown Los Angeles.