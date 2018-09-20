TEXTILES
Textile Trends
Photo Gallery
Botanical Blooms
Floral-printed fabrics have been a fashion staple for centuries. They replaced the practice of wearing fresh floral wreaths and brooches. During the Middle Ages, European merchants imported floral prints from the East. The popularity of floral prints has never wavered.
Photo Gallery
Talk About Fun
In the 1800s, textile manufacturers began making print fabrics with recognizable images. The practice became more popular in the early 20th century. Conversation prints and other fun fabrics allow the buyer to express the lighter side of life.
Photo Gallery
Striations Abound
Stripes are one of the most classic fabric patterns. They go from wildly bold to skinny seersucker stripes. In the fashion world, stripes keep on giving year after year.
Photo Gallery
Celebrating Squareness
Checks and plaids are beloved classic patterns, which evoke feelings of tradition and nostalgia dating back to the 18th century. In recent years, plaids have been a growing trend seen on the runways for every kind of consumer. Hipsters and surfers have made plaid a part of their uniform. Plaid is one pattern that may never go out of style.
Textile Trends Directory
Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com
Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr
Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
ECLAT Textile Company, (213) 624-2633, www.eclatusa.com
EKB Textiles, (213) 749-3666, www.ekbtextile.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
Greene Textile, (323) 890-1110, www.greenetextile.com
Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
La Lame, Inc., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Solstiss, (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com
Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com