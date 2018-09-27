SHADES OF AUTUMN
Textile Trends
Café Noir
For centuries, black has been associated with a sophisticated look appropriate for any occasion. It is the foundation of male formal attire and was used for some of the most iconic fashion statements of the 20th century.
Fall’s Finest
Designers are inspired by the colors of fall. As the days grow shorter and the leaves change, the season is filled with vibrant colors ranging from red, orange and yellow to purple, pink and magenta.
Textile Trends Directory
Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com
Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
ECLAT Textile Company, (213) 624-2633, www.eclatusa.com
EKB Textiles, (213) 749-3666, www.ekbtextile.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Studio 93, (213) 322-4583, www.studio93.info
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com