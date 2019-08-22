TRADE SHOWS Curve Brings in Brands That Offer Options for Buyers

Hosted with its Informa Markets sibling shows at the Las Vegas Convention Center Aug. 12–14, Curve Las Vegas saw buyers who looked to exhibitors for inspiration regarding swimwear and lingerie for Holiday and Resort and into Spring 2020.

For Kiara Canty, owner of Detroit’s Beyond Typical Boutique, shopping for swim to suit a regional clientele isn’t a year-round task, but her online business allows her to sell to a broad audience. She was shopping for women’s and children’s water wear that would set apart her offerings.

“We’re from Detroit, so swim is seasonal for us,” she said. “We want comfortable and cute in neons and prints such as tropical but something different than you will see in Target.”

At Manhattan Beachwear, the Cypress, Calif., swimwear-and-resort company that represents brands such as Trina Turk, BCBG Generation and Ralph Lauren Polo, Ron A. Razzano, vice president of sales, noted that, while neons and tie-dye pieces were still strong, comfort was key for a perfect cut.

“Detailing in one-pieces, tummy toners and underwires are popular, also cups that accommodate a larger breast,” he said. “We offer extended sizing in all brands up to 22W.”

In addition to stocking up on swimwear, Canty was interested in women’s lingerie and shopped the Main Street Loungewear boothfor Just Sexy Lingerie and Cosmo Style by Cosmopolitan. She was shopping lace and nylon pieces to sell to clients ages 23 through 35 that cost $15–$25 wholesale.

“In intimates, we want lingerie in reds, mustards, pink and black,” she said.