NOTIONS Talon International Joins CFDA Supply Chain Collective

Along with the announcement by the Council of Fashion Designers of America that it would launch a Supply Chain Collective, the New York–headquartered nonprofit trade organization and Los Angeles’ Talon International revealed their partnership within the new initiative. Offered to member designers within the CFDA, the Supply Chain Collective aims to provide a resource for seamless materials sourcing, with particular attention focused on sustainable options.

“The Supply Chain Collective aims to help alleviate hurdles related to topics such as sustainable solutions for materials, packaging, hangers and plastics, logistics for fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, inventory management, size inclusivity, and artisan sourcing, among others,” CFDA Program Manager Cal McNeil said in a statement. “The inaugural Supply Chain Collective partners include ApparelMagic, Arch & Hook, Bergen Logistics, the KEDIC Fashion Workshop, Nest, SwatchOn, Talon International, Inc., and TIPA.”

For Talon International, the inclusion within the collective is an opportunity to share 125 years of insight from the perspective of a notions provider that manufactures materials such as zippers, trims and packaging. In addition to providing a knowledgeable voice regarding technological advancements in these categories, the company looks forward to serving as a source for input regarding sustainability. To combat waste, the company has focused on methods for reuse of its products as a way to encourage customers to incorporate more-sustainable, ecologically sound practices into their apparel businesses.

“As a provider of single-use zippers, trim and packaging products, we are finding imaginative ways our customers may reuse our products rather than just throw them away,” Talon International Chief Executive Officer Larry Dyne said in a press release. “Whether it’s our sustainable hangtag that can be planted to grow trees, our Ocean Waste Ghost Nets material that can be transformed into zippers, buckles, D Rings, buttons and more, we focus on reducing our impact on the environment.”

Launched to provide greater value to its members, the CFDA Supply Chain Collective focuses on the needs of its nearly 500 member designers, who represent the American womenswear, menswear, and jewelry and accessories categories in fashion and apparel manufacturing.