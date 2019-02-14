TADASHI SHOJI AT NYFW Tadashi Shoji Looks to Southeast Asia for His Fall/Winter 2019 Collection

Los Angeles designer Tadashi Shoji, who showed his Fall/Winter 2019 collection on Feb. 7 during New York Fashion Week, drew upon his travels to Southeast Asia for this season’s inspiration.

That can be seen in dresses embroidered with bright flowers or in the gold-printed frocks that remind one of a stupa whose domes shine in the setting sun. “While Southeast Asian traditional dress is as diverse as its landscape, it shares the common bonds of beauty and fascination,” Shoji wrote, describing his recent designs. “Graceful proportions inform each look. Luxurious one-shoulder folds hint at the shawl-like sabai, and a glimpse of a midriff entices a longer gaze.”

Rich velvets in blue, red and green populate the collection, as do lace and embroidered prints of gold and black or silver and black. Tiered tulle dresses mimic the precise roofs seen in a temple.

Most of the collection concentrates on evening gowns, many of which are seen on the red carpet during Hollywood’s awards season. Shoji, who moved from Japan to Los Angeles when he was in his 20s, studied at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, which paved the way for him to open his own fashion house in Los Angeles.