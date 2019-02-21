CALIFORNIA LOVE FOR NYFW

Los Angeles Designers on the Runway at Art Hearts Fashion in New York

By Deborah Belgum | Thursday, February 21, 2019

Photo Gallery

Art Hearts Fashion is organized by Los Angeles resident Erik Rosete, who takes his runway shows across the country.

He is a regular twice a year in New York during New York Fashion Week. This February, he had three days of shows, held Feb. 8–10, at the Angel Oresnanz Foundation event space in lower Manhattan.

Los Angeles designers on the runway included Kentaro Kameyama, Fernando Alberto, Grayling Purnell and Rosete’s own label, Triple X.

Art Hearts Fashion also shows during Los Angeles Fashion Week.

