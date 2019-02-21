TEXTILES New CEO Named for the National Council of Textile Organizations

Kimberly Glas, a former deputy assistant secretary for textiles, consumer goods and materials at the U.S. Department of Commerce, was named the new president and chief executive officer of the National Council of Textile Organizations.

Glas, who starts her new job on April 29, will be replacing NCTO head Auggie Tanti­llo, who in early February announced his retirement after heading up NCTO since 2013.

The board of directors at NCTO, a trade group for some of the largest textile manufacturers and filament and fiber producers in the United States, began a long process last spring to find someone to replace Tantillo, who previously had been the executive director of the American Manufacturing Trade Action Coalition, which several years ago merged with NCTO.

Glas brings 20 years of experience in the textile industry and government-policy development. During her five years with the Department of Commerce under the Obama administration, she managed three offices of nearly 40 employees and oversaw programs and strategies to improve the domestic and international competitiveness of the U.S. textile and apparel industries.

Most recently, Glas served as the executive director of the BlueGreen Alliance, a national partnership of labor and environmental organizations working to create U.S. jobs in the clean-energy economy.

“We are fortunate at this time of change and challenge to have Kim take the helm of this organization,” said Marty Moran, the current NCTO chairman and the CEO of Buhler Quality Yarns in Jefferson, Ga. “The U.S. textile industry is experiencing an exciting and dynamic period. A new policy environment has evolved in Washington that places a greater emphasis on domestic manufacturing, and Kim is an excellent choice to steer industry through these new opportunities.”

During her years with the Obama administration, from 2009 to 2014, Glas worked with the government to make changes to the Dominican Republic–Central America Free Trade Agreement to grow the U.S. textile industry.

“I could not be more excited about taking on this role,” Glas said. “I know how critical this industry is to so many across the United States and the value it represents.”