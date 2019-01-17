RETAIL Stitch Fix Welcomes Liz Williams to Its Board of Directors

Online personal styling service Stitch Fix announced that it has added Taco Bell International President Liz Williams to its board of directors. Williams manages Taco Bell International’s brand strategy and business performance under parent company Yum! Brands Inc. During her previous role of chief financial officer for Taco Bell, she led the company through six years of sales, profit and brand growth.

“[Liz] brings a combination of outstanding operational experience and an ability to scale a business globally while still retaining a consistent brand offering that customers know and love,” Stitch Fix founder and Chief Executive Officer Katrina Lake said in a statement. “We are just at the beginning of our international journey as a company, and Liz’s insight and expertise will be invaluable.”

With a board comprising more than 60 percent female members, San Francisco–based Stitch Fix named Williams as its eighth member. Following the appointment on Jan. 10, Williams joined board members Steve Anderson, founder of Baseline Ventures; Bill Gurley, general partner of Benchmark Capital; Marka Hansen, former president of Gap North America and Banana Republic; Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer and executive vice president at Vail Resorts, Inc.; Sharon McCollam, former CFO of Best Buy Co. Inc.; Mikkel Svane, founder and CEO of Zendesk; and Stitch Fix’s Lake.

“I’ve always been passionate about retail both personally and professionally, and I’m fascinated by the model Katrina and team have created,” Williams said in a press release. “Stitch Fix is a service with incredible market fit, and I’m thrilled to be part of this next phase of growth. I look forward to sharing my experiences with the team.”

Prior to her work with Taco Bell International, Williams worked with The Boston Consulting Group as principal in consumer and retail practices in the United States and Asian markets. She also fulfilled roles in finance, brand marketing and corporate sales at Dell Computer. Earning an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Williams received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Texas Business Honors Program.