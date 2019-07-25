ART HEARTS FASHION MIAMI Emerging Designers Find a Warm Miami Swim Week Welcome at Art Hearts Fashion

In a crowded calendar of Miami Swim Week events, Art Hearts Fashion held to its mission of serving as a showcase for emerging designers who wouldn’t necessarily have a platform during a market-driven show. From July 11 through 16, more than 30 up-and-coming designers unveiled their beach-worthy and poolside looks at Faena Forum. Additional gala and party events were hosted in Club E11even, The Deck at Island Gardens and with Saks Fifth Avenue.

As the Miami Swim Week sibling to its Fashion Week events in New York and Los Angeles, this year’s Art Hearts Fashion events presented a curated lineup of designers each night with established labels, such as Vilebrequin, in addition to newcomers.

On the Art Hearts Fashion runway, Orphic London presented an array of classic styles in an on-trend color palette. Sherbet hues, aqua and pastel-pink one-piece suits were designed with added features such as center cutout details and straps imprinted with the name of the design. Ultra-high-hip swimsuits showcased an industrywide nostalgia for the early-’90s cut, while a Warhol-inspired printed one-piece closed out the show.

Los Angeles–based men’s brand Ca-Rio-Ca Sunga Co. featured men’s designs in bikini styles and brief cuts that afforded more coverage. Cropped, long-sleeve T-shirts provided a new take on men’s swim cover-ups.

The Asherah Swimwear line, based in Dallas, took more-calculated risks, pairing peacock-inspired prints with revealing suits. Adhering to the “more is more” approach, Asherah’s suits were chock-full of accoutrements, with long fringe, ruffles and off-the-shoulder designs.