TRADE SHOWS Boutique Hub and Atlanta Apparel Partner on Boutique Summit in Georgia

Atlanta Apparel, the producer of the largest apparel trade show in the United States’ Southeast region, is partnering with The Boutique Hub, the digital-media company in Chippewa Falls, Wis., that helps boutique retailers cultivate their businesses.

Through this collaboration, the partners will host the third annual Boutique Summit June 9–11 at the AmericasMart Atlanta to support the boutique retail segment, according to Bob Maricich, chairman and chief executive of International Market Centers and producer of Atlanta Apparel.

“Atlanta Apparel shares a passion and a mission with The Boutique Hub to support and celebrate the independent retail community,” he said in a statement. “We are honored and privileged to host its members and partners this June and look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with this important voice in the fashion retail community.”

Preceding the June 12–15 Atlanta Apparel market, which will primarily serve as a showcase for Fall/Winter and Holiday 2019 apparel, shoes and accessories, The Boutique Summit is projected to see 800 brands, boutique owners, service providers and other professionals connected with the boutique retail community.

Founded in 2013 by Ashley Alderson, The Boutique Hub launched its Boutique Summit in 2017 at the Dallas Market Center and is now in Atlanta.

“We are so proud of what this event has to offer and how much our attendees are able to take away and instantly put into bettering their businesses,” said Alderson, chief executive of The Boutique Hub. “The excitement and passion these individuals leave The Boutique Summit with is palpable and is what drives us to continue putting on this first-class event.”

As part of the educational opportunities offered during the summit, Alderson will participate in breakout sessions and advise attendees on topics including “The Content Sanity Plan: Getting the Most Out of Your Time & Marketing Content” and “What Does the Future of Boutique Retail Hold? The Vision for 2020.”

In addition to breakout sessions that will feature input from boutique owners, including Nadia Martinez of San Diego–based Kallie & Co. and Shannon Burns of San Bernadino, Calif.’s Layered by Cake, the event will also provide guidance from speakers whose companies provide solutions for managing retail operations.

Shahrooz Kohan, partner and chief executive of the Los Angeles–based business-enterprise software provider AIMS360,will lead a technology session covering “How to Expand Your Business From Retail to Both Retail & Wholesale,” and Baskar Agneeswaran, owner of the Walnut, Calif., e-commerce application company Vajro, will discuss “Understanding Your Digital Data: Analytics in Mobile Apps.”

The event begins the evening of June 9 with a VIP welcome party followed by mentor roundtables. While the event will be held at the AmericasMart Atlanta, digital registration to view The Boutique Summit remotely is also available.