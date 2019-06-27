TECHNOLOGY Modaris V8R2 by Lectra Features Tools to Increase Patternmaking Efficiency

Building upon its modeling solutions for apparel manufacturers, Paris-headquartered information-technology and digital-solutions firm Lectra announced the launch of Modaris V8R2, bringing the latest advancements in digital patternmaking, grading and prototyping 2-D/3-D solutions to the industry.

The company noted that this latest edition of Modaris will promote greater product-development efficiency through 3-D virtual prototyping. By sharing 360-degree videos compatible with any type of digital device, patternmakers can easily work with designers, who can review styles, provide comment, and approve garment design and fit by using the 3-D Style module.

“What we are aiming to do is make their everyday work environment easier for them by providing the tools to streamline the development process and reduce the number of reworks to achieve the right fit the first time,” Céline Choussy, Lectra’s chief marketing and communications officer, said in a statement.

With the advancements in new technologies, the need for physical prototypes has been reduced by up to 50 percent, according to Lectra.

In addition to improving 3-D simulations, Modaris V8R2 offers an expanded library showing new assets, such as those available in fabrics, 3-D top-stitching effects, realistic scenes, lighting studios, and through Pantone and Natural Color System. The solution also brings greater dimension to garments more efficiently by reducing the time spent modifying patterns by 50 percent to 90 percent.

“Modaris’s new dart feature helps us save up to 50 percent of pattern-modification time,” Majla Gottardo, a patternmaker at Italian womenswear company GGZ, said in a statement. “Additionally, 3-D prototyping helps us ensure that pattern volumes and proportions correspond to our designers’ expectations early on, dramatically reducing our lead times.”

Lectra’s latest offering provides greater precision and expedites the process for patternmakers working under tighter deadlines. Modaris V8R2 was released to help apparel-industry professionals meet the demand for speed-to-market.

In addition to creating a more efficient patternmaking process, the technology will allow patternmakers to play an important role in accommodating new demands in garment design and sizing for consumers.

“Our patternmakers have hundreds of collections to deliver and no time to spare for errors,” Choussy said. “We are entering the information age, and we are catering to patternmakers who are dealing with consumers with different tastes, of all body shapes and sizes.”

Lectra designed this version of Modaris to be compatible with solutions such as Vizoo, Maya, 3DS Max and Iray, allowing greater accuracy to afford a more realistic vision during the processes of patternmaking and review by designers.