FASHION Atelier & Repairs x Candiani Denim Celebrate Capsule Collection

Celebrating their capsule collaboration Atelier & Repairs and Candiani Denim invited denimheads to learn how their partnership reduces denim waste. The West Hollywood, Calif.-based Atelier & Repairs partnered with Milan's Candiani Denim to create a seven-piece collection of clothing made from regenerated fabric comprising 50 percent Refibra and 50 percent recycled cotton.

Materials used to produce the collection were gathered from Candiani's mill, with no raw cotton woven into the denim. Dyed using Kitotex and Indigo Juice, the Candiani fabric production reduces water usage and toxic chemicals during manufacturing and washing. The design concept was based upon a modern approach to work wear.

“We came up with this collection that is regenerative. It comes from our own waste," said Alberto Candiani, who is the fourth generation to work in the family business and Candiani Denim's global manager. "You can make pieces from scraps off the cutting table. He came up with this beautiful collection that is work-wear inspired with a touch of modernity. We launched it six months ago and we just waited. People are interested.”

At the Atelier & Repairs location at 710 N Edinburgh Ave., guests of the April 30 event were interested in the limited-edition collection that comprises a blazer, coat, pants, coveralls and a carpenter-cargo jean. All pieces feature Atelier & Repairs branding and Candiani's signature gold rivets. For Atelier & Repairs' Maurizio Donadi, the emphasis for the collection is on progress toward a better industry.



"There is something terribly wrong in the way we consume, manufacture and design. We overproduce, not only finished garments, but also textiles," he said, remaining committed to finding fresh methods to repurposing garments. "Collaboration means education, it means sharing, it means finding ways to make new styles."

This sentiment regarding spreading knowledge regarding conscientious apparel creation was echoed by Atelier & Repairs' Marisa Ma, who wants to generate interest and share information with her peers.

"Ultimately, if we can help the community work toward a better new world standard that is our end goal," she said. "There is no exclusivity, we hope more people use this material, so we can replace today's standards. We have to work together. In the end, if the planet wins, we win."

With the positive response to this initial capsule the Atelier & Repairs x Candiani Denim partnership will possibly begin a second round of production in July. Retail pricing for the collection ranges from $295 to $625. The collection is available through Atelier & Repairs bricks-and-mortar and online locations , Candiani's Milan shop, Blue In Green in New York and Loftman in Osaka, Japan.