FASHION With Fall/Winter 2020 Campaign, Michele Morrone Named the Face of Guess Men's

With the launch of its Fall/Winter 2020 campaign, Guess? announced actor and singer Michele Morrone as the face of Guess Men's. The star of Netflix's "365 Days," Morrone also contributed to the film's soundtrack.

Shot by photographer Nima Benati, the setting for the campaign was Villa Erba in Lake Como, Italy, which was once home to film director Luchino Visconti.

"It’s an incredible feeling being able to have fun on set doing what I love, while having a sense of comfort that I’m now part of such an amazing family," Morrone said. "Family and loyalty are important to me, and I want to take this brand and treat it as my own."

The collection takes a fresh approach to classic garments relying on a more-tailored appearance, such as crisp button-down shirts, a trench coat and new takes on suiting.