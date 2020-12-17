NEWS Inside the Industry

VF Corp. announced on Human Rights Day, Dec. 10, its support and commitment to the goals of the United Nations Global Compact and the Women’s Empowerment Principles. The UNGC is a voluntary initiative, and its 10 principles are based on commitments for executives to support human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption goals. VF, the parent company of Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies, will submit annual communications on its progress with these U.N. guidelines, said VF Interior Director, Government Affairs and Global Impact, and Human Rights Julie Sutton. “The social and environmental issues exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic have been extraordinary, and we believe, now more than ever, that business has a crucial role to play in respecting human rights and protecting the environment,” she said.

Ruby Ribbon, the Los Angeles–headquartered, social-commerce-driven women’s intimates, shapewear and athleisure company, recently named Connie Tang to its board of directors. Tang is the former president and chief executive officer of the cookware company Princess House. Tang led Princess House through a business and digital transformation, said Clint McKinlay, Ruby Ribbon’s CEO. Tang also authored a book titled “Fearless Living: 8 Life-Changing Values for Breakthrough Success. “She is a trailblazer who is brilliant, strong and inspirational. Her insights bring tremendous value throughout our organization,” McKinlay said.

Vans announced Dec. 15 that it had donated more than $1 million to nonprofits around the globe during its second annual Vans Checkerboard Day, which took place Nov. 19. Doug Palladini, Vans’s global brand president, said, “Vans’s Checkerboard Day took on a very specific mission this year—to champion the power of creativity as an outlet for mental health.”

Designers and Agents, an independent trade show that runs events in Los Angeles, New York, and other global cities, recently announced that it would cancel its February 2021 in-person show in New York City due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its virtual trade show, which can be found at designersandagents.digital, will be open for business. Its next scheduled in-person show runs March 8–10 in Los Angeles.

Dallas Market Center announced updated health and safety policies for its January markets, which will include the Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market and the Kidsworld Market, scheduled to run Jan. 12–15, at the DMC’s campus near downtown Dallas. New measures will include a 50 percent occupancy limit. Parties and gatherings such as January’s Hearts Awards, will be canceled. Cindy Morris, the DMC’s president and CEO, said the campus will be safe for business. “Our policies and our experience over the last eight months, together with design features including large parking lots, wide entries and hallways and multiple escalators, create the safest possible environment among all market centers and trade events,” she said.