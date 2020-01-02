L.A.-MADE BEACH BUMS Connection to California Inspires L.A.-Made Beach Bum Bikinis

Manufacturing a Los Angeles–made swimsuit line for women by women is at the core of Beach Bum Bikinis’ mission. The brand, launched in March 2018 by Noa Eltaresy, relies on a California-girl aesthetic. As a native of Miami who now resides in New York, Eltaresy finds the Golden States’ beach culture refreshing, citing locals’ reputation for “feeling good and confident about who you are while still respecting the multicultural contrast of the beautiful land.”

Recently, Beach Bum Bikinis released its Holiday ’19/Spring ’20 Under the Sun collection for which Eltaresy sought retro influences.

“My inspiration for all of my swimwear comes from the ’80s—I absolutely love the authenticity of the era,” Eltaresy said. “For this particular collection, I leaned toward having a subtle yet flashy aspect while still accentuating the right features of a woman’s body.”

Sold through its direct-to-consumer online presence, beachbumbikinisca.com, Beach Bum Bikinis is also establishing partnerships with like-minded retailers and e-tailers such as the Corona del Mar, Calif.–based Shop Resurrection and the West Palm Beach, Fla., marketplace Werth, a component of the Women of Wall Street collective that is finalizing its launch this month.

For Women of Wall Street founder Jaclyn Milford, working with Beach Bum Bikinis fortifies her mission to support other female entrepreneurs by selling lifestyle items to other working women who are in their 30s to 50s and enjoy the finer aspects of life, including travel.

“The fabrics are quality, and the price points are extremely accessible. For our customer, they have a lot of clean looks that would go well on our ladies, who love to show off their bodies in their one-tone and well-fitted swimsuits,” Milford said. “We believe in supporting female brands, and this is a 100 percent female brand.”

Part of Eltaresy’s inspiration stems from her sympathy with female consumers who encounter difficulty when searching for swim pieces that complement various body types and seek reasonable price points.

Her brand’s offerings are not only domestically manufactured but are also affordable. Retail pricing for the brand’s pieces starts at $20 to $35. To encourage women to hit the beach or the pool, Eltaresy is also working on expanding her sizing, which currently runs XS–L.

“We know swimwear is something that’s very personal, and we really want every woman to be comfortable in her bikinis,” Eltaresy said. “We feel perfecting swimwear to fit many is a hard thing to find, but the feedback we have received thus far lets us know we are on the right path.”