TEXTILES
Textile Trends
Hazy Visions
Once seen as a symbol of the counterculture expressed in tie-dyed fabrics of the 1960s, psychedelic prints have seen a resurgence in popularity.
Tartan Roots
Scotland’s clans, who originally used these types of patterned fabrics as blankets, came to sling them over their shoulders. Eighteenth-century Scottish immigrants contributed to the popularity of plaids in the U.S. Today, tartan remains one of the most popular textiles in America.
Animals Untamed
Once a symbol of power, animal prints have long been a fashion trend. With the ever-growing awareness of animal cruelty, activists and organizations have promoted wearing clothing made of animal prints rather than actual pelts.
Les Petit Fleurs
Floral patterns are a timeless trend, always in fashion. Designers will continue to be inspired by these beautiful examples of nature as long as flowers continue to bloom in all their radiant beauty.
DIRECTORY
Artisan Cloth Inc., (323)-940-4330, www.artisancloth.com
Asher Fabric Concepts, (323)-268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com
Charming Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744,www.bffabrics.com
Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
City Textile Inc., (213) 744-0476, www.mycitytextile.com
Confetti Fabrics, (704) 724-2269, www.confettitextile.com
Global Edge Source, (323) 582-3032, www.globaledgesource.net
Hangzhou Meho Textiles Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744,www.bffabrics.com
Michael Miller Fabrics, (212) 704-0774, www.michaelmillerfabrics.com
NK Textile, (949) 680-4743, www.nktextile.com
R.C. International Fabrics Inc., (213) 744-0777, www.rcfab.net
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
UFI/United Fabrics International, (213) 749-8200, www.unitedfabrics.com
Vefa (Shanghai) Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com