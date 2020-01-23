TEXTILES Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Hazy Visions Once seen as a symbol of the counterculture expressed in tie-dyed fabrics of the 1960s, psychedelic prints have seen a resurgence in popularity.

Photo Gallery Tartan Roots Scotland’s clans, who originally used these types of patterned fabrics as blankets, came to sling them over their shoulders. Eighteenth-century Scottish immigrants contributed to the popularity of plaids in the U.S. Today, tartan remains one of the most popular textiles in America.

Photo Gallery Animals Untamed Once a symbol of power, animal prints have long been a fashion trend. With the ever-growing awareness of animal cruelty, activists and organizations have promoted wearing clothing made of animal prints rather than actual pelts.

Photo Gallery Les Petit Fleurs Floral patterns are a timeless trend, always in fashion. Designers will continue to be inspired by these beautiful examples of nature as long as flowers continue to bloom in all their radiant beauty.

