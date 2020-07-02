Thermore Introduces Ecodown Fibers Light and Ecodown Fibers 2.0

Since it started business in 1972, sustainability has been a focus for Thermore, a Milan-headquartered premium thermal insulation company, which specializes in making padding and insulation for apparel and outerwear. The Italian company produces its Ecodown Fibers, which is a synthetic alternative to down. Thermore’s padding was developed from PET, a fabric’s with a raw material of plastic bottles. Thermore was the first group to use PET fabric for thermal insulation, according to media reports.

Thermore recently released Ecodown Fibers Light, which the company described as a soft, light insulation. The company estimates that Ecodown Fibers Light will offer 20 percent more warmth than comparable products, according to a company statement.

Thermore also released a full collection using its blow-in fibers collections. The collection features materials that range from being extra light to the touch to super puffy.

This company also recently released the Ecodown Fibers 2.0. It is a puffy blown fiber product, a brand statement said that the fibers could regulate warmth. Thermore also offered an expanded collection of designs, along with its release of Ecodown Fibers 2.0 and Ecodown Fibers Light.

Thermore opened a factory in Hong Kong. Some of its clients include Kathmandu Holdings Limited, which makes travel and adventure outdoor apparel and equipment.