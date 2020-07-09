TEXTILES Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Untamed Threads Still wild about animal prints, fashion is maintaining its dedication to designs that honor the beauty of creatures such as leopards, tigers, cheetahs, snakes and zebras.

Photo Gallery Falling for Patterns Seasonal patterns include paisley, geometric shapes, refined twills, plaids and—still—tie-dye in autumnal hues of sienna, cranberry, milk chocolate and royal blue.

Photo Gallery Deep Into Denim Ubiquitous, yet a crucial component of the elements of style, denim returns to blue-jean basics in mid-wash or darker, with grays and black gaining momentum.

Photo Gallery Gilded and Glittering Whether taking center stage on a golden garment or simply enhancing a textured fabric with flecks of glittery accents, shining brightly in gold or glitter adds joy to any occasion.

Photo Gallery Daring Delicates Often a signature of old-world charm, lace retains its classic appeal yet transforms in bright colors and updated patterns that renew the look of this traditional textile.

Photo Gallery Botanic Blends The garden of floral textiles regenerates in autumn with an array of flowery fabrics that includes dainty daisies in mustard and crimson or fall foliage in cool blues.

Photo Gallery Beyond Black and White Creating chic garments relies on black and white or tiny pops of color that allow geometric patterns, animal prints, unique prints or updated stripes to tell the story.

DIRECTORY

Asher Fabric Concepts

(323)-268-1218

www.asherconcepts.com

Bella Tela Ltd.

(323) 376-9615

www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Bennet Silks

(323) 376-9615

www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc.

(213) 748-4400

www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics

(704) 724-2269

www.confettitextile.com

FCN Textiles

(323) 376-9615

www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Global Denim

+52 (55) 53-58-49-09

www.globaldenim.com.mx/en

Kalimo / Studio Lab K

(213) 628-3953

www.kalimo.com.br

La Lame, Inc.

(212) 921-9770

www.lalame.com

NK Textile

(949) 680-4743

www.nktextile.com

Novatex International

(323) 583-8803

novatex-perforating.com

Orta Anadolu

+90 (212) 315-3200

ortaanadolu.com

Philips Boyne Corporation

(631) 755-1230

www.philipsboyne.com

R.C. International Fabrics Inc.

(213) 744-0777

www.rcfab.net

Robert Kaufman Fabrics

(800) 877-2066

www.robertkaufman.com

Solid Stone Fabrics

(276) 634-0115

www.solidstonefabrics.com

Solstiss

(212) 719-9194

www.solstiss.com

Texollini

(310) 537-3400

www.texollini.com

Tiss et Teint

(323) 376-9615

www.johnchristophertextiles.com

Twin Dragon Denim Mills

(310) 715-7070

twindragonmarketing.com

Zinman Textiles Ltée.

514-276-2597

www.zinmantex.com