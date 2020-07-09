TEXTILES
Textile Trends
Photo Gallery
Untamed Threads
Still wild about animal prints, fashion is maintaining its dedication to designs that honor the beauty of creatures such as leopards, tigers, cheetahs, snakes and zebras.
Photo Gallery
Falling for Patterns
Seasonal patterns include paisley, geometric shapes, refined twills, plaids and—still—tie-dye in autumnal hues of sienna, cranberry, milk chocolate and royal blue.
Photo Gallery
Deep Into Denim
Ubiquitous, yet a crucial component of the elements of style, denim returns to blue-jean basics in mid-wash or darker, with grays and black gaining momentum.
Photo Gallery
Gilded and Glittering
Whether taking center stage on a golden garment or simply enhancing a textured fabric with flecks of glittery accents, shining brightly in gold or glitter adds joy to any occasion.
Photo Gallery
Daring Delicates
Often a signature of old-world charm, lace retains its classic appeal yet transforms in bright colors and updated patterns that renew the look of this traditional textile.
Photo Gallery
Botanic Blends
The garden of floral textiles regenerates in autumn with an array of flowery fabrics that includes dainty daisies in mustard and crimson or fall foliage in cool blues.
Photo Gallery
Beyond Black and White
Creating chic garments relies on black and white or tiny pops of color that allow geometric patterns, animal prints, unique prints or updated stripes to tell the story.
DIRECTORY
Asher Fabric Concepts
(323)-268-1218
Bella Tela Ltd.
(323) 376-9615
www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Bennet Silks
(323) 376-9615
www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Cinergy Textiles, Inc.
(213) 748-4400
Confetti Fabrics
(704) 724-2269
FCN Textiles
(323) 376-9615
www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Global Denim
+52 (55) 53-58-49-09
Kalimo / Studio Lab K
(213) 628-3953
La Lame, Inc.
(212) 921-9770
NK Textile
(949) 680-4743
Novatex International
(323) 583-8803
Orta Anadolu
+90 (212) 315-3200
Philips Boyne Corporation
(631) 755-1230
R.C. International Fabrics Inc.
(213) 744-0777
Robert Kaufman Fabrics
(800) 877-2066
Solid Stone Fabrics
(276) 634-0115
Solstiss
(212) 719-9194
Texollini
(310) 537-3400
Tiss et Teint
(323) 376-9615
www.johnchristophertextiles.com
Twin Dragon Denim Mills
(310) 715-7070
Zinman Textiles Ltée.
514-276-2597