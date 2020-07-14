TRADE SHOWS September Edition of IFJAG Canceled

The International Fashion Jewelry & Accessory Group announced the cancellation of its upcoming Las Vegas show amid a shrinking on-site trade-show calendar for the second half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally planned to be hosted Aug. 15–18 at the Embassy Suites Las Vegas, the showroom-focused accessories-and-jewelry event shifted its dates to Sept. 28–Oct. 1 last month.

“Due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus and concern for the health of our buyers and exhibitors, IFJAG has cancelled the September Las Vegas show,” according to a statement from the organization. “We wish to thank all concerned and look forward to seeing everyone at our February 2021 Las Vegas show.”

The IFJAG show is popular for its showroom-style approach to the trade-show model, employing hotel suites rather than event-hall space to exhibitors for a more-intimate event setting.

This recent news from IFJAG was released a day following the announcement from Informa Markets Fashion that it was canceling its Sept. 30–Oct. 2 on-site Las Vegas shows in favor of a virtual offering.