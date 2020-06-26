FASHION Gap Inc. Partners with Kanye West on Yeezy Gap Collection

Making the Yeezy brand more accessible to a wider range of consumers and broadening its own reach to connect with new customers, Gap Inc. announced that it has partnered with entertainer Kanye West on a Yeezy Gap collection. Along with the announcement, Gap released a new take on its traditional three-character, blue-and-white "GAP" logo, which introduced the collaboration as "YZY."

Through this new partnership, Gap Inc. and West are reconnecting after many years. The entertainer worked in one of the San Francisco brand's retail locations as a teenager when he was growing up in Chicago.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap Brand, said in a statement.

Design of the line will be led by the Yeezy studio. Available in 2021, the collection will include pieces for men, women and children, relying on a mission of offering modern takes on basics through an elevated approach.

