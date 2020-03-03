MANUFACTURING Pantone Keeps Pace With Industry Demand by Introducing New Colors, Digital Updates

Expanding on its existing portfolio, Carlstadt, N.J.-based color authority Pantone announced today that it introduced 315 new colors, along with updated digital offerings to support the fresh products. The additions to its Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors Color System are arranged by color family, under categories that include an array of shades such as more than 70 fresh blues and 50 new hues of pink.

“The colors that are influencing design today have evolved to reflect shifting societal views, new technological innovations and a truly global outlook,” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. “With the ability to interpret the influence of color on overall consumer psychology, we have enhanced the utility of our Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors Color System with this new collection of engaging hues, enabling the design community to stay on the cutting edge of color selection.”

Pantone’s announcement of new colors was accompanied by the unveiling of a redesigned cotton and paper formats within its Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors in order to afford a streamlined digital and physical color workflow. The updated layout offers a system that creates a more-intuitive process to color selection.

“Expanding and enhancing our color palette and introducing new digital solutions ensures our design clients that they can continue to count on Pantone today and into the future, helping them to transform their creation vision into reality,” said Laurie Pressman, Vice President, Pantone Color Institute