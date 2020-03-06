MANUFACTURING Nicholas Mayfield and LRG Collaborate With Chip Tha Ripper

Bringing Chip Tha Ripper home was the objective of designer Nicholas Mayfield's latest collaboration with the rapper and clothing brand Lifted Research Group. The Chip Tha Ripper x LRG capsule collection was created with artwork developed by Mayfield with inspiration from Chip's global travels, but also the musical artist's deep connection to his hometown of Cleveland that always leads him to return to the city.

According to an LRG statement on Instagram, the hoodie design features "...direct embroidery on hood and a back reflective logo that represents the many faces of our ancestors that guide life’s journey. When the print reflects, the ancestors come to life and have your back, and the light journey ahead."

Additional imagery featured on pieces that include long- and short-sleeve T-shirts is inspired by Chip's work, including his mixtape "The Cleveland Show," its follow up "Gift Raps," and the single "Rap 4 Sale." A strong message of "unity through diversity" is also relayed throughout the capsule.

For Mayfield, working on this project and collaborating with Chip established a deep connection and strong camaraderie.

"To work with Chip is an honor. We have built a brotherhood off of knowing of oneself and action, for we have the baton of our ancestors," he said. "That's such a strong honor that it creates gasoline for more and willingness to do so [much]!"

Additionally, the involvement of LRG allowed Mayfield to work with innovators he idolized during his childhood and a brand comprising industry veterans that paved the way for modern-day streetwear.

"Being a child raised in Riverside, Calif., how could you not know of the O.C. creator Jonas [Bevacqua] and LRG? I remember every magazine from TransWorld Skateboarding, Thrasher, The Source, etc. having vibrant ads creating drive for myself to push. LRG was the first in a lot of what we see today."

Available online at l-r-g.com/, the collection runs in sizes S-3XL and is priced from $30-$60 retail.