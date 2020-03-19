NEWS Apparel News Group Responds to Effects of Coronavirus on the Industry

Dear Readers, Partners, and Friends,

At California Apparel News, we hope you are remaining safe and healthy as the coronavirus has reached a state of emergency in our country and around the world. With the recent developments regarding the severity of this pandemic, we are taking steps to better serve you by continuing to report on day-to-day coverage of essential news that will empower your businesses and provide a bridge between you and your customers.

Throughout the last month, we have been delivering daily news updates Monday through Wednesday through our e-blasts, as well as continuing our ApparelNews Analysis, ApparelNews Blog, and ApparelNews Most Read.

Several trade shows, fashion events, and regional apparel markets have postponed or canceled editions for the foreseeable future. So, in our 75th anniversary year servicing the apparel industry, we would like to offer our partners special rates during these challenging times.

Apparel manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers still need to reach new customers and buyers. To help in these efforts, we are creating new, affordable formats showcasing your goods and services to assist you in reaching new clients and businesses in print and/or online.

We will also be creating a new Classifieds e-blast to be sent out on Thursday mornings for all who book by Wednesday night.

We will, of course, continue to deliver Breaking News and News Alerts when the news happens.

As print continues to be in great demand, we are changing our weekly frequency to every two weeks, with additional special issues throughout the year.

We are grateful to all of you for your continuing support and partnership. Please let us know how we can continue to serve you by emailing me directly at terry@apparelnews.net.

May you, your colleagues, and your families and friends remain healthy and safe.

Terry Martinez

Owner, Publisher, and CEO