EVENTS Alexandra Grant Gives Love to Project Angel Food Through Sale of Oscar de la Renta Designs

After her March 12 art exhibition at the Oscar de la Renta location on Melrose Place was canceled due to COVID-19 fears, artist Alexandra Grant shifted the event into an online act of goodwill to benefit Project Angel Food. Through the Los Angeles-based artist's GrantLove Project, the online event will feature limited-edition prints created by Grant and inspired by the Spring/Summer 2020 collection of Oscar de la Renta. Through this new vision of the exhibition, the GrantLove Project will donate 100 percent of its profits from the sale of the prints to Project Angel Food's COVID-19 Emergency Food Fund.

"I love how nimble the collaboration has been with Oscar de la Renta, curator Yasmine Zodeh and Project Angel Food," Grant said. "Once it became clear we couldn't do an in-store event and exhibition we shifted to the point of it all: using art as alchemy to feed our fellow humans. Each GrantLove print provides an Angeleno/a in need with three weeks of food."

Prints are selling for $150 retail. There are also larger works, such as a $15,000 illuminated sculpture that is part of the Oscar de la Renta collection. The painted-neon piece sits on a wooden base and its sale would generate a contribution of 50 percent of the price to Project Angel Food.

In addition to the prints, hoodies showing the design sold out immediately and are on back order until mid-April. The pieces, sized S-2XL and priced at $150 retail, are made in Los Angeles through Everybody.World, an ecologically sound and socially conscientious factory that uses 100 percent recycled cotton when manufacturing the hoodies. GrantLove will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of these pieces to organizations that serve the greater good.