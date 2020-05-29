MANUFACTURING Happy Socks x The Phluid Project Launch Pride Collection

Through their second-annual Pride Month collaboration, Happy Socks and The Phluid Project are celebrating and fighting for LGBTQIA rights. Happy Socks, the Swedish lifestyle brand that has a creative hub in Los Angeles, and The Phluid Project, the New York-headquartered gender-fluid brand, have released six new sock designs for this year's collaboration, which launched May 26 ahead of June's celebration of LGBTQIA pride.



New styles include tie-dye, prints, fringe and sparkles. Single sets retail at $16, with gift-box packages including two pair cost $28.

From the purchase of every Pride item, 10 percent of net sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, which works to protect LGBTQIA youth. Sold throughout the year, the new designs are available at ThePhluidProject.com, Happysocks.com, in addition to bricks-and-mortar Happy Socks locations and select retailers.