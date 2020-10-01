NEW LINES New Lines

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

DL1961 Premium Denim

Suite C215

DL1961

Premium Denim Kids

Collections for Baby

Girls’ and Boys’

Season After Season

Suite C395

Marquee Luxury

Pre-Owned Authentic Designer Handbags

Miguel Bellido

Men’s Luxury Leather Goods and Accessories

WRK

Contemporary Men’s Collection

Sharon Koshet Sales

Suite C401

Lana Collection

Crystal-Embellished, Slogan Loungewear and Masks

Rebecca R Ebershoff Inc

Suite C502

Cotton Kids’

Girls’ and Boys’ Collection With Unique Embroideries and Appliqués, Size Infant to 10

The Dressing Room

Suite C545

Nev & Lizzie

New Dress Line From Shade Critters, Sizes 7 to 14

New People

Gifts

Vintage Havana

Girls’ and Boys’ Lifestyle Line, Sizes 4 to 16

Thread Showroom

Suite C570

Prince Peter Collection

Kids’ and Juniors Apparel

Bow & Arrow Showroom

Suite C580

North Kinder

NK Original Mama + Baby Sweaters, Modern, Ethnical and Sustainable

Nicky Rose Kids

Suite C580

Mer St Barth

Bohemian-Inspired Dresses and Cover-ups for Women and Kids

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

NEW LOCATION

M Group Showroom

Suite 1210

NEW LINES

5 Seasons Showroom

Suite 400

Splendid

Rae Showroom

Suite 400

Letter to Juliet

Chantal Accessories

Suite 509

Penh Lenh

Corina Collections

Suite 705

Montestruque

Joken Style

Suite 808

Agua Bendita Swim & Resort

Badgley Mischka Swim & Activewear

ESQ

Kuumba

Monica Nera

La Rue Showroom

Suite 904

Shu Shop

Barbara James Showroom

Suite 907

Find Me Now

The Landa Showroom

Suite 1001

Mododoc

Morrison

Robert Aruj, Inc.

Suite 1101

Tusk Leather Goods

WBC Showroom

Suite 1101

Hello Nite

Imperial

Please

TEMPORARY SHOWROOMS FOR OCTOBER MARKET

Ute and Jim Showroom

Suite 503

Julie Vandervert

Suite 605

David Galan Handbags

Suite 705

Msquare Clothing

Suite 706

SHWRM LLC

Suite 711

Trina Turk

Suite 1103

Fashioning Space

Suite 1206

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

NEW SHOWROOM

Sales Producers Inc.

Suite 209

Cool and Interesting

Design Design

Dune Jewelry

Lula ‘n’ Lee/Vibe

Marmalade Of London

Maya J

MeMoi

PUREfactory Naturals

Tickled Pink

NEW LINES

Butik

Suite 328

By Charlotte

Carou

Cherly DuFault

Curious Creatures

Eklexic

Girlscrew

Luv AJ

Seamless Showroom

415

August Showroom

Suite 422

Girl & the Sun

Kivari

Place Nationale

Sun Becomes Her

Tori Paver

Winston White

The New West

503

At Dawn

Cotton Citizen

Hammies

I Stole My Boyfriends Shirt

NEW SHOWROOM

Brothers & Sisters Showroom

633

Avenue Montaigne

Crush

Go>Go Silk

Gold Hawk

SWTR

Yigal Azrouël