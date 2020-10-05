FASHION The RealReal and Gucci Partner to Observe National Consignment Day

As part of its sustainable effort to contribute to the circular luxury-fashion supply chain, The RealReal and Gucci have partnered to launch an online shop on National Consignment Day. On Oct. 5, the San Francisco premium-goods consignment marketplace and the luxury Italian fashion house will unveil their partnership, which focuses on fortifying a circular economy in the high-end garment business.

“Gucci is raising the bar not only for the fashion industry, but for all companies by continuously innovating to make its business more sustainable,” said Julie Wainwright, founder and chief executive officer of The RealReal. “Together we’re shining a global spotlight on resale that we hope will encourage all consumers to support the circular economy and join us in reducing fashion’s carbon footprint.”

The partnership is going farther than simply selling in a more-sustainable manner. Every Gucci consignor in the United States or buyer from around the globe will represent one tree that the companies will plant through One Tree Planted, the nonprofit group that promotes reforestation, in hopes of contributing to healing damage to the Amazon rainforest and California's forests that have been decimated by wildfires. Additionally, Gucci will donate its commission proceeds to One Tree Planted, which The RealReal will match as a donation.

While The RealReal mentions that Gucci's resale value is 2.3 times stronger than average, designer collaborations with the reseller often provide a boost. A 2019 Burberry collaboration resulted in a consignment increase of 18 percent and a 2018 Stella McCartney partnership has yielded a 180 percent increase in the nearly three years since it launched. With its consignment of Gucci clothing in women's and men's categories, The RealReal has prevented 230.1 metric tons of carbon emissions and saved more than 2.7 million gallons of water.

With a blend of current-season, classic and vintage pieces, TRR x Gucci Shop will last through the end of the year, as new items are introduced daily, with an offering comprising about 2,000 pieces from the luxury brand.

