MANUFACTURING Intimates Brand Ruby Ribbon Welcomes Two New Hires

The intimates-and-athleisure brand Ruby Ribbon has announced the hiring of two executives to its Burlingame, Calif., company. As the 8-year-old company continues to focus on social innovation, it appointed as its new chief operating officer and chief financial officer Michelle Sanft, a financial-strategy and social selling–channel veteran who recently worked with the medical-apparel provider Careismatic Brands as vice president of finance. Her 25-year career has included executive, finance, operations and strategic-planning roles with Jafra Cosmetics and the Guitar Center.

“I am thrilled to combine my passion for developing businesses with the opportunity to support women entrepreneurs and promote a body-positive community,” Sanft said in a statement.

Creative-marketing expert Loly Hlade has been hired as the body positivity–focused company’s new chief marketing officer. Prior to joining Ruby Ribbon, Hlade worked as vice president of marketing at Topgolf. She has also fulfilled roles in business development with companies including Disney and NBCUniversal, starting her career with McKinsey & Co. and Goldman Sachs. Sanft and Hlade will report to Ruby Ribbon Chief Executive Officer Clint McKinlay.

“I am thrilled to welcome both Michelle and Loly,” McKinlay said in a press release. “They are best-in-class executives, leaders and brand builders who will be key to our next phase of growth. Their passion for our company's mission and for developing and offering stylish and inclusive products for our customers has allowed them to make an immediate impact and become cherished leaders to our expanding national sales force of women entrepreneurs.”