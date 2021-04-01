TRADE SHOWS CGS Welcomes Daniella Ambrogi as Global Marketing Director

New York–headquartered Computer Generated Solutions recently announced the hire of Daniella Ambrogi as the company’s global marketing director. In her role, Ambrogi will be responsible for CGS’ global marketing strategy for fashion, footwear, accessories and consumer-lifestyle goods.

“[CGS] is a very innovative company. It is always looking forward in R&D and developing solutions. When I was approached, I was very interested because it has the industry I love—fashion, apparel and accessories, and footwear,” Ambrogi said. “That is where I spent my whole career.”

A board member of the Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas and the Americas Apparel Producers Network technology committee, Ambrogi worked previously with the technology firm Lectra as the vice president of marketing in North America. Ambrogi’s appointment at CGS comes at a time when the fashion-and-apparel industry is still adapting to the adoption of necessary technologies. CGS has positioned itself for continued growth as demand for supply-chain digitization increases, according to Paul Magel, president of the CGS applications division and a longtime associate of Ambrogi.

“Daniella brings a wealth of experience in the fashion and technology industries and has quickly taken the reins of marketing the BlueCherry suite of solutions in this critical time,” said Magel. “She joins CGS at the perfect time as we are repositioning our solutions for the new normal that is in front of us.”

This optimism is shared by Ambrogi, who emphasized the urgency of the apparel industry to embrace solutions that will streamline business.

“It’s really important to have a single platform. First, you’re only dealing with one vendor, and second, everything connects seamlessly. When you have a company such as CGS that you can connect design to sourcing with one single platform, there are so many benefits to it,” Ambrogi said. “If you have the opportunity to have your supply chain connected end to end it will pay off.”