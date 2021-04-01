NEWS Inside the Industry

The United States District Court for the Northern District of California on March 30 dismissed a challenge by the International Fur Trade Federation to the San Francisco ordinance that bans fur sales, manufacturing and distribution. The ban passed in 2018 as an amendment to San Francisco’s health code. A previously filed complaint by the IFF was dismissed by the court in July 2020, but the trade organization began an amended challenge, leading to this week’s dismissal. In his ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg wrote, “[A] plain reading of the ordinance does not support IFF’s interpretation. It has selectively, and misleadingly, quoted the ordinance as if it bars only the sale of fur products when, in fact, it also makes it unlawful to ‘offer for sale, display for sale, trade, give, donate or otherwise distribute’ fur products.”

Informa Markets Fashion confirmed that it would return to Las Vegas Aug. 8–11, with Sourcing at MAGIC beginning Aug. 8, while MAGIC Las Vegas and Project Las Vegas will start Aug. 9, all at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The announcement of the Las Vegas show dates was accompanied by Informa announcing its Destination: Miami by Coterie, which will be hosted at the Eden Roc Hotel July 10–12 in Miami Beach, Fla., during Miami Swim Week, which is scheduled for July 7–13. “We serve the diverse needs of the global fashion community through a variety of locations, event formats and sizes,” Informa Markets Fashion Commercial President Kelly Helfman said in a statement. The Sourcing at MAGIC show will run concurrently with the complementary virtual offering Sourcing at MAGIC Online.

International Market Centers announced the launch of its Las Vegas Apparel show, which will be hosted Aug. 8–10 at the show producer’s new Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. The new site opens later this month in downtown Las Vegas. IMC’s new show will focus on young-contemporary fashion in addition to shoes and accessories. “Attendees can expect the hospitality, atmosphere and pace of an Atlanta Apparel market staged in a new, dynamic and purpose-built trade-show facility,” said Bob Maricich, IMC’s chief executive officer. Produced with an intimate approach to trade-show production, IMC estimates that the inaugural August edition of Las Vegas Apparel would feature around 150 brands.

Dallas Market Center, the Dallas wholesale marketplace and business-to-business trade center, reported that its recent March in-person market was the best-attended spring show in more than a decade. Buyer attendance during the March 23–26 event was up more than 23 percent compared to the 2019 March market, said Cindy Morris, Dallas Market Center’s president and CEO. “Dallas is a national marketplace welcoming buyers from across the country and where more business is being done than at any other venue,” Morris said.“Historic numbers of new buyers are coming, matched by an expanding number of exhibitors.” Buyers from all 50 states attended the market, which maintained health-and-safety protocols.