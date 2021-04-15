NEWS Inside the Industry

YKK, the Japan-headquartered fastener company, announced that it has signed the Business/Investor Letter in Support of an Ambitious U.S. 2030 Climate Goal. In the letter, organized by the We Mean Business Coalition and Ceres, signers request that United States President Joe Biden create a path for the country to cut emissions in half by 2030. The letter also urges the actions to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Becoming a cosigner of the letter builds on YKK’s environmental commitments dating back to its 1994 Environmental Charter, which prioritized “harmony with the environment.” In March 2020, YKK signed the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action. In October, the company released its Sustainability Vision 2050, and, last month, YKK’s targets for emissions reduction were approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, an independent organization that aids corporations in setting climate goals.

Premium fashion-basics brand Bella+Canvas announced the hire of Norm Hullinger as chief operating officer. Prior to his appointment at the Los Angeles–based company, Hullinger served as the chief executive officer at the wholesale-apparel distributor Alphabroder since 2012. Hullinger also served as Alphabroder’s chief operating officer for 10 years prior to his CEO role. Bella+Canvas President Chris Blakeslee noted, “The growth of our business necessitates the creation of the COO role, and for us the choice was simple. I personally had the privilege to work closely with Norm for several years at Alphabroder and witnessed his leadership, professionalism and drive for results.”

During Kingpins24, taking place April 20–22, the textile-technology company Jeanologia and the American mill Cone Denim are partnering to introduce their Mission Zero Goal, a presentation that will include the launch of their inaugural Road to Mission Zero Collection on Earth Day, April 22. “We firmly believe that people and the planet come first, and that is why we decided to embark on a very important mission: eliminate 100 percent of jeanswear waste from the fabric to the final garment by 2025,” said Enrique Silla, chief executive officer of the Valencia, Spain–based Jeanologia, in a statement. For Greensboro, N.C.’s Cone Denim, the company’s commitment to ecologically sound practices was an excellent fit for this initiative. “We are excited to partner with Jeanologia as we focus on building a sustainable future and minimizing our impact on natural resources,” said Steve Maggard, president of Cone Denim, in a press release. “One area of particular focus for us is water conservation, which is perfectly aligned to the Mission Zero Goal.”

Cotton Heritage, a City of Commerce, Calif., blanks manufacturer, announced the opening of a new Dallas metro-area distribution center in Coppell, Texas. The more than 50,000-square-foot facility opened March 5 and has the capacity to house $10 million in inventory and over 500 SKUs and also features product staging and customizable consolidated-packaging-service capabilities. Committed to sustainability, Cotton Heritage equipped the facility with 100 percent high-efficiency LED lighting, high-efficiency HVLS fans, low-VOC paints and adhesives, and automatic low-flow fixtures that minimize water consumption.