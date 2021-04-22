SWIM & SURF Malibu Barbie x L*SPACE Capsule Celebrates the Doll's 50th Anniversary

To celebrate Malibu Barbie’s 50th anniversary, Mattel teamed up with L*SPACE to release a limited-edition capsule on April 12.

Malibu Barbie x L*SPACE exudes cool California-girl style. Through this collaboration, L*SPACE and Mattel are inspiring confidence through sharing limited-edition swimwear designed for those who are living the California dream.

Malibu Barbie x L*SPACE relies on retro fabrics blended with contemporary design details to afford elements of 1970s glam. Malibu Barbie’s legacy is infused within the collection that boasts shimmery bubblegum-pink swimwear in a one piece and matching two-piece set, while L*SPACE’s fit expertise has been incorporated into the designs. According to L*SPACE’s website, the brand believes “fit is everything; not only the way it fits on your body, but when something fits into your everyday life, things change…you’ll see.”

The Malibu Barbie x L*SPACE collaboration includes the limited-edition styles Kyslee One Piece, Flashback Bikini Top, and Bummin' Bikini Bottom in fabric that adds a bubblegum-pink shimmer. The Kyslee One Piece also features a keyhole, twist-front detail; a three-point back clasp; and adjustable straps. It is priced at $198 retail. The bikini top includes an adjustable front-knot detail and keyhole back with adjustable straps, and is priced at $99 retail. Malibu Barbie x L*SPACE’s bikini bottom continues the design theme through keyhole sides with adjustable knot details and a flattering high-waist fit.

The capsule is available exclusively at LSPACE.com.