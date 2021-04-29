SUSTAINABILITY Sanuk Collaborates With Surfrider Foundation on Footwear Capsule

A new capsule collection named Sanuk x Surfrider We Got Your Back brings together the Goleta, Calif., footwear brand with its longtime non-profit environmental partner, as the two organizations remain committed to protecting the world's oceans and beaches.

This year, Sanuk has donated $25,000 to the Surfrider Foundation and has committed to an additional $3 per every pair of We Got Your Back Surfrider footwear sold. A guaranteed donation of $44,000 has been established by Sanuk.



The unisex collection is based upon a take on Sanuk's lightweight You Got My Back outdoor slippers. When creating this new edition, Sanuk relied on 100 percent hemp uppers, cotton Baja-blanket trim, custom debossed branding, an outsole featuring jute inlay and responsibly sourced leather from Leather Working Group.

“After working closely with the incredible team at Surfrider since 2017, it's awesome to see our partnership culminate with a footwear collaboration,” Seth Pulford, director of marketing at Sanuk, said in a statement. “We have immense respect for this organization, and we believe this collection will drive consumer awareness for the cause, while giving our audience a way to give back and support Surfrider's efforts to protect our happy places.”

The special-edition capsule was released April 20, ahead of International Hemp Day on April 21 and Earth Day on April 22.

“We're excited to work together with our partners at Sanuk to support clean water, healthy beaches and the places we love,” Dr. Chad Nelsen, chief executive officer of the Surfrider Foundation, said. “With this collaboration, Sanuk's leadership will contribute to our grassroots work across the nation to protect our ocean, waves and beaches for all people.”

Priced at $55 retail, the Sanuk x Surfrider collection is available in stores and at Sanuk.com.