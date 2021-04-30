TRADE EVENTS Project Announces Fresh Focus to Its Debut at New July Event in Miami

Informa Markets Fashion’s contemporary men’s show Project will debut a fresh merchandising strategy, including the addition of women’s, during the new Project: Miami, which will be hosted at the city’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach July 10–12. Blending men’s and women’s brands, Informa aligned these markets in response to global trends.

“Presenting a more product-forward shopping experience for our buyers and fresh opportunities for brands to connect and conduct business with their target retailers is at the core of our return to live events in 2021,” said Jason Peskin, vice president of events and corporate development at Project. “With exciting new locations, returning to the show floor with keystone events and refreshed digital opportunities, these strategies represent our community-focused approach to better support our industry’s evolved needs.”

The updated Project will also feature a reorganized floor layout that showcases apparel merchandised with footwear and accessories to present a complete-look approach that affords opportunities for buyers to shop for products from multiple categories positioned together. The event will showcase goods from sportswear, contemporary, denim, activewear and athleisure, loungewear, tailored pieces, swimwear, outerwear, and gift. Project will also continue to include its Now: streetwear community in addition to brands that are made in the United States plus sustainable labels and collections owned by underrepresented groups. A personalized retail-concierge program will be in place to afford greater ease to forge buyer-brand connections.

Project: Miami will be hosted near destination: miami by Coterie, the Informa women’s resort and swim event that debuts July 10–12 at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. These Miami shows will be complemented by an accompanying digital platform to afford a hybrid model of conducting trade-show business. The July event will be followed by Project Las Vegas, Aug. 9–11, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Project Tokyo, Sept. 8–9, at Shibuya Hikarie.