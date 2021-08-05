FASHION NYDJ Foundations Campaign Celebrates Women With Fresh Fall Denim

NYDJ has recently launched its Foundations campaign and Fall collection featuring crisp button-downs and fresh denim for autumn weather.

“These jeans hold you in in all the right places without ever squeezing you,” said legendary supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley in a statement.

The Foundations campaign is centered on Brinkley’s unique and carefree spirit, and she is joined by her two daughters, model Sailor Brinkley-Cook and singer/songwriter Alexa Ray Joel.

“Post-COVID, everyone sort of wants to get back into the groove of dressing actually outside of sweatpants, and these are a great middle ground,” Brinkley-Cook said in a campaign video.

The trio celebrated the powerful bonds between women.

“To me, beauty is being creative,” Joel said in the video. “It’s freedom of expression, and my mom really does have that bohemian spirit that she imparted to me and my sibling.”

The trio’s full Fall looks include everything from Slim Bootcut Jeans to Sheri Slim Pants in Corduroy to Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweaters. The Foundations campaign also includes pieces including the Teresa Wide Leg Angle Jeans, The Sleeveless Perfect Blouse and the Silk Reversible Kimono.

“A favorite pair of jeans that hugs the body in just the right way makes me feel sexy,” Joel said.

The Foundations campaign features 31 pieces in various colors in sizes XXS–XL and 00–18. Fits include regular, petite and plus. The collection ranges in price from $29 to $499 and is available at nydj.com.