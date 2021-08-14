FASHION HERITAGE With Vans and Greenhouse, Kids of Immigrants Proves 'Anything is Possible' With New Footwear

Inspired by the slogan, "Anything is possible," Kids of Immigrants partnered with Vans and Greenhouse to launch a new footwear collection that honors the parents of members of the Los Angeles collective and how they were brought up. Through this collection, KoI hopes to inspire through the stories of the sacrifices their parents made in order for their children to be afforded better opportunities.

Using classic Vans designs as a foundation, the KoI collection was inspired by the nostalgia found in corduroy, shearling, velvet, paisley and patent leather. Shoe linings include coordinates that connect to the apartment in which KoI began, while the yellow sole is a tribute to household lamps and the insole is reflective of a Chinese laundry bag.

The campaign is narrated by author and speaker Rob Hill, while three inspiring women—Aurora Santos, Jenny Le, and Kika Keith—who are relatives of KoI members are featured. In the spirit of connecting with the community, KoI brought aboard mentees from Color of Compton and Inner City Artist to assist with the campaign's production.

A unisex collection, Anything is Possible will be available via Greenhouse beginning Aug. 18 and through Kids of Immigrants on Aug. 20.