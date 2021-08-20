FASHION CARES Skidrow Fashion Week X Humanity Showers Helps Homelss in L.A. With Project Give a F@#k

Though Skidrow Fashion Week has been reaching out to heal the homeless population in Southern California "one T-shirt at a time," the organization is partnering with Humanity Showers Aug. 21 for a special outreach event in Los Angeles. Hoping to provide relief for a portion of the more than 60,000 homeless people in Los Angeles, Skidrow Fashion Week and Humanity showers will host an event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at San Julian Park on Aug. 21.

With Skidrow Manufacturing, Skidrow Fashion Week provides jobs and training to those expeirencing homelessness. The organization, founded by recording artist David Sabastian and skate-industry veteran Rich Marshall, is located on Main Street in downtown Los Angeles, where it employs freelance workers who live on Skid Row, which is located only a few blocks away. These workers are able to earn money, as they learn to screen print socks, T-shirts and hoodies for the brand.

“The last thing the world needs is another song or T-shirt, so I figured if we started a fashion business, it had to be around impact,” said Sabastian. “When I grew up in Torrance, there was a large homeless community under the 110 freeway near my house and I developed friendships there. But too often, the homeless are forgotten. They have been saying they are cleaning up Skid Row for years, but the larger problem is rehabilitation and opportunity. That’s the ethos of this, you buy more clothes, you help more people because the clothes are manufactured by people in the community.”

Humanity Showers provides showers to homeless individuals, but also partners with local barbers and hairstylists to provide grooming to those in need. The organization also makes available hygiene packs, new socks and undergarments, shoes and clothing. During the event, those in need will be offered showers, haircuts, food, clothing and spiritual healing from Reiki leaders.