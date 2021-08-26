FASHION CARES Skechers Pledges $1 Million to Haiti Relief Efforts

Skechers has pledged $1 million to Haiti earthquake relief efforts via three charitable organizations in CORE, Hope for Haiti and World Central Kitchen.

Skechers, the Los Angeles-based footwear brand, is making this donation to these organizations after an earthquake on Aug. 14 left more than 2,100 people dead and many more injured. In addition, more than 84,000 homes were damaged or destroyed and more than 500,000 children do not have necessary food, shelter or clean water, according to UNICEF.

“As soon as we heard about the devastation on Saturday, it was clear that Skechers needed to step up and help the people of Haiti,” Skechers President Michael Greenberg said. “We’re donating a combined $1 million to three organizations that are making an immediate difference today — and two of which have been providing critical aid in Haiti for many years. This is just a kickoff. We are expecting to raise significant additional funds through the Million Dollar Challenge for Haiti — one that will encourage our ambassadors, partners and employees to donate with us as the need is tremendous. We are so proud of our associates and affiliates around the globe. We know that our teams and partners will come through for the people of Haiti whose lives have been upturned. Skechers is a culture of caring and making a difference is paramount to who we are.”

CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort, was co-founded by actor and activist Sean Penn in response to the 2010 Haitian earthquake disaster. CORE has continued to work in Haiti and also responds to other crises around the globe where vulnerable communities suffer most.

“We are extremely grateful for this support as funding on the ground is urgently needed,” CORE CEO and co-founder Ann Lee said. “The devastation throughout the region is tremendous and there are countless lives that hang in the balance. These resources support our teams that have been on the ground since day one, our mobile medical units, shelter kits, and heavy equipment, clearing access into affected communities for life-saving operations to help those most impacted by the crisis. Our priority is to assist the Haitian government and local organizations by supporting the immediate needs of the Haitian people while developing a long-term recovery plan.”

Hope for Haiti continues to improve the quality of life for Haitian people by providing resources such as support of education, healthcare, infrastructure, access to clean water, and economic activity.

“Our team is incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Skechers Foundation to launch the Skechers Economy Fund,” Hope for Haiti CEO Skyler Badenoch said. “This contribution will support direct economic relief as a part of our emergency response and recovery plan, specifically providing 1,000 micro grants, 20 loans, financial literacy classes, and digital currency education to school teachers and micro-, small-, and medium-sized businesses with the support of blockchain-enabled cash transfers.”

Founded by chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen helps create food resilience and skill training to build opportunities within the community while feeding those who are hungry. The organization’s goal is to use the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.

Skechers is hoping to raise much more than their pledge through the Million Dollar Challenge and Skechers Haiti Relief Fund for Haiti. They have already received donations and commitments from company employees, ambassadors, including Howie Long, Meb Keflezighi, Brooke Burke and Jon Gruden, and licensees, including United Legwear and Apparel Company, Fossil Group, ONSKINERY GmbH and Floriey Industries. These and future donations will be in addition to the $1 million pledge from Skechers and will also go to CORE, Hope for Haiti and World Central Kitchen.