TECHNOLOGY Centric Software Acquires Armonica Retail

Centric Software has announced the acquisition of end-to-end retail-planning-solutions provider Armonica Retail.

Centric provides innovative solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals. Centric’s flagship Product Lifecycle Management platform, Centric PLM, delivers merchandise planning, product development, sourcing quality and product-portfolio-optimization innovations. Callaway Golf became the 500th customer for Centric after it chose Centric PLM near the end of November to help increase the efficiency of its product-development process.

Armonica was founded in 2018 in Italy by retail-planning-solutions experts Simone Pozzi and Riccardo Proni. The two have worked with global fashion-retail leaders over the world for the past 20 years.

Armonica Planning is a cloud-native end-to-end solution that assists in the various aspects of retail planning. Armonica Planning complements current Centric products including Centric PLM and Centric’s suite of digital boards, the Centric Visual Innovation Platform.

The acquisition will see the two companies deliver digital transformation that provides value through the ability to conduct business based on real-time planning by using actual feedback throughout the entire product life cycle.

“The combination of Armonica and Centric together will allow unprecedented product, store and channel orchestration for even the most complex product life cycles,” said Proni, chief technology officer of Armonica. “A high degree of configurability and flexibility are needed to satisfy today’s omni-channel consumer. Armonica and Centric were both created to surpass the limitations of past systems.”