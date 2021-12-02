FASHION Ilse Metchek Leads California Fashion Industry Through Guidance, Partnership

Continuing the work that has maintained her fashion-industry status as the omniscient leader of the business within California, Ilse Metchek worked to influence the position of the region’s apparel business and the policies that impact operations. As president of the California Fashion Association, Metchek has officially been an advocate for the region’s apparel businesses since 1995, when she founded CFA, building on her decades of experience working in the industry.

As part of a newly formed collective comprising wholesale-apparel organizations within the Los Angeles Fashion District, Metchek dedicated her efforts to promote Los Angeles market offerings and welcome buyers to the area, joining the California Market Center, The New Mart, the Cooper Design Space, the Lady Liberty Building, Designers and Agents and Brand Assembly.

“Today’s constantly changing fashion ideas move with such speed that retailers need to be able to see the entire spectrum of available merchandise rather than just relying on the traveling lines visiting their location with capsule collections,” Metchek explained to California Apparel News. “These capsules may augment their selections, but buyers need to view and visit the entire marketplace to be able to answer, ‘What’s new?’ The strength of Los Angeles’ downtown fashion center is that it is open 52 weeks a year—market weeks are just the highlights.”

In addition to work performed through CFA, Metchek also contributes to the community through the organization’s philanthropic arm, the California Fashion Foundation. The nonprofit creates fundraising opportunities and aligns with other charities that are connected to the fashion industry to give back.