GREEN-WORTHY GOLFWEAR Kinona Releases Expanded 2021 Resort Collection

Adhering to its mission of providing golfwear styles that women will want to wear on—and off—the course, Kinona recently released additional 2021 Resort pieces. The Kinona formula has been a blend of performance with style since the brand launched in 2017. Over the years, the brand has built on this foundation to incorporate stylish details while prioritizing comfort.

“Since we started, we have worked with designer Jarlath Mellett, who takes inspiration from the runway, and we have provided women with the latest trends for each collection,” said Tami Fujii, Kinona’s co-founder. “We have kept up with the latest trends we are seeing in the sport as well and have added more casual-clothing options, including our Après 18 ‘cozy’ collection, providing a mix of hoodies, long-sleeved tops and jogger pants, which are perfect to wear for practice, play or at home.”

The October addition to its September release captures bright colors in citrus green and chartreuse yellow. Contrasting these attention-grabbing colors with black and white, Kinona has also focused on its buffalo check, which affords a modern twist on traditional golfwear. The 2021 Resort collection features color blocking, graphic piping and binding in addition to splatter-paint prints, adding a dimension of fun to a golf round or a round of cocktails at the clubhouse.

“Our team is inspired by current fashion trends you see on the runway,” Fujii explained. “We also wanted to provide versatile outerwear pieces that can be worn on and off the course, and will keep you warm while you’re out playing during this time of year.”

For its fabrications, the Kinona 2021 Resort collection relies on Italian textiles blended with Econyl and Lycra. The fabrics boast antimicrobial and moisture-wicking properties that maintain the body’s temperature. These pieces also yield UPF 50+ sun protection in addition to zip pockets that are low profile. As a golfer who plays year-round and, at times, in chillier weather, Fujii was looking forward to sharing new pieces that can be layered for comfort during the cooler months.

“I love that we have incorporated more-tailored looks into this collection. One in particular is our At the Pin Longsleeve Golf Shirt. It has the function of a great long-sleeved golf top with lots of stretch but is also stylish with a flattering fit. I love the bright grass-green colorway. I live in the Pacific Northwest and play golf year-round, so this shirt layers well under my golf vest and, yes, sometimes even my puffy coat,” Fujji said. “I also love our 3/4-length sleeves—it is such a modern and chic look for the course while being totally functional.”

Available through kinonasport.com, pieces from the 2021 Resort collection are priced at $69 for shirts to $169 for dresses in sizes XS–XXL.