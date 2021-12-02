SUSTAINABLE Sustainability Continues to Expand Its Reach and Meaning

Pushes toward sustainability across industries and within fashion reached a higher level over the course of the year as apparel businesses examined how they source, create, sell and promote their goods. While sustainable approaches to business practices have been examined at greater length over the last decade, the meaning behind sustainability has also evolved.

Around the time when the United States rejoined the Paris Agreement on climate change in February, ecologically sound initiatives in fashion were also booming as materials-sciences firm Novoloop announced its launch of XIRC, a thermoplastic polyurethane created from post-consumer polyethylene waste—a solution to the issue of the limitations in the recycling of certain plastics. Resale also experienced an uptick when thredUP revealed in its “Thrift for the Holidays” report that consumers were turning toward pre-loved goods for gift giving at the end of the year.

The growth in this segment experienced reach far beyond saving the environment. Many companies are now citing as their guide the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, a list of 17 areas under the umbrella of sustainability that lead to greater progress around the globe. Among these benchmarks are “no poverty,” “zero hunger,” “good health and well-being,” “quality education,” and “gender equality.” During a March meeting of The Women In Denim, the organization’s founder, Lucie Germser, explained that the group is adhering to the SDG blueprint to uplift women in the industry and beyond.

“We want to support all the women in the denim industry [from students to CEOs] and empower them,” Germser said. “We are following the United Nations’ agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals, and we try to team up with organizations to achieve the best possible outcome.”