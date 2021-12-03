ATHLEISURE TravisMathew Cloud Collection Expands With His & Her Line

Entering the women's category, lifestyle and performance brand TravisMathew introduced its His & Her Cloud Collection made of the label's micro fleece. With seven pieces, the collection offers a hoodie, crewneck and lounge pants for men and women, in addition to a micro-fleece blanket in its Cloud fabric that is known for its cozy hand.

"I am excited to announce the launch of our first his and hers collection built with our most comfortable fleece fabrication. This was a really fun project working with our women's team crafting a great fit to match our signature fabrication," TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis said. "Our goal is to ensure that the man or woman shopping with us can purchase the whole collection for themselves or for gifting during the Holiday season."

While TravisMathew has offered men's golf and casual wear, this entrance into the women's category allows the brand to prove its capabilities for providing extraordinary comfort and versatility. The brand plans to expand its women's offerings outside of this collection.

The His & Her Cloud Collection is available online and in stores. The line is priced from $104.95-$134.95 and available in women's sizes XS-L and men's S-XXXL.