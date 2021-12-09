TRENDS Pantone Creates New Color for COTY 2022

Inspired by creativity and the spirit of invention, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri has been announced as the color authority’s Color of the Year 2022, with the tone resembling a periwinkle blue that features a violet-red undertone. With the fidelity of blue blended with the dramatic sensibilities of red, the 2022 COTY relays the warmest example of the sapphire-inspired hues. Touching upon the current climate, the color represents the change that has been felt globally as the world emerges from isolation yet brings with it lessons learned through shifting lifestyle standards in addition to the merging of physical and digital lives.

“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family,” said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Encompassing the qualities of the blues yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

This Color of the Year announcement marks the first hue that Pantone has created. Very Peri creates an allure of warm, friendly energy while remaining carefree and confident in joyful experimentation. There are whimsical notes to the color, yet it inspires hope for the future as its place within style can be applied to advanced technological pieces or natural looks.

“The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer. The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to,” added Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. “Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our Pantone Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place. As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication and as a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new violet-red–infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lie before us.”

For this important announcement, Pantone partnered with Artechouse, whose 100-year-old New York City boiler-room space below Chelsea Market was chosen to serve as the location for the Color of the Year’s official announcement. An exhibition to encourage full immersion in the color will open to the public in 2022. Pantone has also partnered with the block-chain network Tezos and Polygon1993, the Paris-based multidisciplinary artist, to create a digital representation of Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri from artworks that are inspired by the hue.