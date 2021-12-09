FASHION CARES The Women In Denim Converge in L.A., Discuss State of Industry and Muses For Education

When The Women In Denim hosted its intimate brunch last month in Los Angeles, members of the collective discussed their own journeys within the industry, in addition to a new initiative that can help support others. On Nov. 18, a group of the industry's change makers, comprising veterans and new innovators, met at Jean-Georges Restaurant in Beverly Hills to discuss challenges and solutions facing women who work in the denim business.

Addressing issues including racism, sexism and ageism, the women created an atmosphere in which they could speak freely. Trusting each other, the group enjoyed an event that provided a secure space in which a candid discussion could take place, leading to a path toward solutions.

"It’s always great to see how women can be supportive to each other," Lucie Germser, founder of The Women In Denim, and founder and head of design at creative agency Sphynx. "All the testimonies we’ve heard helped us to understand how our society works, and how we can improve it, by building bridges in our too-egotistical world."

While the focus of the event was centered on creating space for women within the denim industry, the group also discussed aiding others on a global scale. During the event, Germser introduced a new initiative named The Muses for Education Project. Partnering with venerable denim brands The Women In Denim is collecting iconic denim pieces that have been worn by recognizable international celebrities, artists and creatives whose superstar power is recognized globally. Rare, unique and iconic pieces well known as brand staples will also be accepted. Through a lottery, the public will have the opportunity to win the pieces. Tickets will be sold at 10 euros, or $11.29 in the United States.

Germser is organizing the initiative to aid the organization Aïna, Enfance & Avenir, which cares for young and homeless mothers, and their children in Madagascar. The young women are able to complete their studies and taught agriculture as a trade, preparing them for job placement, while being afforded childcare. These resources reduce the frequency of women who are forced to abandon their children. Seeing 100 percent of proceeds from the contest, Aïna, Enfance & Avenir will be able to continue its important work with the help of the denim industry.

"This project means a lot to me, as my little cousin was adopted from this shelter," Germser explained. "This organization is mission driven and serious, and they are struggling a lot to maintain a bit of humanity there. COVID-19 has caused a lot of economical damage in this country that is already extremely poor. We cannot be blind and have to help them."

With the help of the denim community, and additional support provided by Bluezone, The Muses for Education Project will present the denim pieces at the end of January, followed by a drawing for winners. The deadline for approval to collaborate is Jan. 8. Denim-garments must be received by Jan. 18. Additional information can be found via Instagram @TheWomenInDenim.