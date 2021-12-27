FASHION CARES Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation Launches Scholarship Programs for HBCUs

The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation announced a $2 million commitment to support scholarships for students at Morehouse College, Spelman College and 10 other historically Black colleges and universities through the United Negro College Fund.

The scholarships align with Ralph Lauren Corporation’s commitments to address systemic racism and racial injustice.

“The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation works to make the dream of a better life a reality by championing equity and investing in historically underserved communities,” said Roseann Lynch, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s chief people officer and head of the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation. “Our hope is that these scholarships will deepen pathways of access to education for our future leaders and help enable them to pursue their own dreams.”

In addition to Morehouse College and Spelman College, Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation scholarships will benefit eligible students at 10 HBCUs over a five-year period. The institutions will be selected based on current unmet funding needs, enrollment rates, proximity to Ralph Lauren Corporation's operation centers in the United States and institutions that foster careers in the retail industry. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s work with HBCUs also includes creating career pathways for Black talent through internships, recruitment, mentorships and development programs.

The company launched the Ralph Lauren Pin of Solidarity for its customers in North America. The pin was created by Ralph Lauren’s Black Advisory Council that intends to be a symbol for Black allyship. All of the profits from the sale of each pin will be donated to a separate UNCF Ralph Lauren Scholarship Program.